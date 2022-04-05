Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($106.59) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €93.15 ($102.37).

KGX traded up €0.84 ($0.92) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €60.48 ($66.46). 371,674 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €74.12 and its 200 day moving average is €85.78. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

