Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.34

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 143713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNBWY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

