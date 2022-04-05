Klingman & Associates LLC Has $410,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $435.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

