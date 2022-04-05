Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) PT Lowered to €3.40

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €3.50 ($3.85) to €3.40 ($3.74) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

KKPNY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.40.

KKPNY opened at $3.55 on Friday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

