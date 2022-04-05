Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.67 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.
KTB traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. 650,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,601. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $69.16.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
