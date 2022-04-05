Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $691.67 million.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

KTB traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. 650,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,601. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 151.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

