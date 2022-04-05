Kooth (LON:KOO) PT Lowered to GBX 380 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 380 ($4.98) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kooth stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.15) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 337.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.33 million and a PE ratio of -240.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kooth has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($5.38).

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

