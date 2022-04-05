Kooth (LON:KOO) PT Lowered to GBX 380 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 380 ($4.98) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Kooth stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.15) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 278.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 337.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.33 million and a PE ratio of -240.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kooth has a 12-month low of GBX 226 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 410 ($5.38).
Kooth Company Profile (Get Rating)
