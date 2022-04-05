Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KBNT stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. Kubient has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.58.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Kubient had a negative return on equity of 34.47% and a negative net margin of 375.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBNT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Kubient in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the third quarter worth about $127,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the third quarter worth about $146,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

