Lamb Weston (LW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LW opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.81%.

In related news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 570,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,183,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

