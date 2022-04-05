Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 434

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 514 ($6.74) to GBX 434 ($5.69) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LRE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.97) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.54) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.24) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 658.38 ($8.63).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 430.40 ($5.64) on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 725 ($9.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 458.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 511.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -21.64.

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000.76 ($65,574.77). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.54), for a total value of £432,498.27 ($567,210.85).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

