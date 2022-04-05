Landbox Hits One Day Trading Volume of $34.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $75,836.71 and $34.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00047507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.12 or 0.07391886 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,236.60 or 0.99931872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

