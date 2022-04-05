Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 133 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $138.58 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average of $154.59.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.