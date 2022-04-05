LATOKEN (LA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,968.00

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One LATOKEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $41.72 million and approximately $38,968.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00037371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00106722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,105,462 coins. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LATOKEN is developing a one-stop multi-asset trading platform, which already allows trading of major crypto pairs and perspective ICO tokens. LATOKEN have also tested trades of asset tokens linked to prices of hard assets, like shares of blue chips (e.g. Apple, Amazon, Tesla) and commodities (oil, gold, silver). LATOKEN team is now working on acquiring all necessary licenses for launching a full-scale trading of asset tokens. “

LATOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.