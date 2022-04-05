Ledyard National Bank Has $16.79 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.40 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $315.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.06 and a 200 day moving average of $361.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

