Ledyard National Bank Takes $219,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,857,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,138,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,357.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,410.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,477.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,180.00 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

