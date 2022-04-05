LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.5% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $262,207,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $287.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.