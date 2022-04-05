Lethean Hits Market Cap of $619,211.43 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Lethean has a market cap of $619,211.43 and approximately $135.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,933.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.18 or 0.07519910 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00270298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.60 or 0.00806821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00099045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.78 or 0.00480648 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.44 or 0.00366708 BTC.

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

