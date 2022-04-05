Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $139.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $132.58 and a one year high of $194.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

