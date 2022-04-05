Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 2,189 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 14,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.
About Life Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:LTGHY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Healthcare Group (LTGHY)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.