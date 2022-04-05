LikeCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $67,842.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $17.99 million and $67,842.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,094,110,499 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

