Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LNR. TD Securities reduced their target price on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Linamar from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

TSE LNR opened at C$54.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$48.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.63.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,114.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,426.36. Also, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,158. Insiders purchased a total of 2,004 shares of company stock worth $112,093 in the last quarter.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

