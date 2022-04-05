Linker Coin Market Cap Reaches $6.77 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $660.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00107478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

