Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $119.89

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.39 billion and approximately $760.14 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $119.89 or 0.00266187 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013216 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001444 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,005,856 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

