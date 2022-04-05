LiteCoin Ultra 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $2,372.17 and $9.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,746.58 or 1.79869998 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LTCU is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteCoin Ultra is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt Algorithm. “

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

