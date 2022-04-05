LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets raised LiveRamp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.38.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -76.25 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

