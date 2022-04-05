Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.33 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.92 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLOY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 55.57 ($0.73).

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($177,750.61). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($308,196.72).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.