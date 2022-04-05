Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.33 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LLOY stock opened at GBX 45.92 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.25 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLOY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 55.57 ($0.73).

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($177,750.61). Also, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($308,196.72).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

