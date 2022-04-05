LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $61,740.00.

NASDAQ LMPX opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMPX. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Automotive by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of LMP Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

