LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIN opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.95.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

DIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

