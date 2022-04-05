LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of CI Financial worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,580 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 280,990 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after purchasing an additional 364,200 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 870,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,301,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. CI Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.24 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

