LSV Asset Management Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.51% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 144.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jonestrading lifted their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of CTO opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $393.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.48 and a 12 month high of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

