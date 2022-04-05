LSV Asset Management Sells 1,000 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 100,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Northeast Bank by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 136,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $41.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15.

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.28 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

