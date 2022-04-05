LSV Asset Management Sells 500 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $974,000.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.17.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $163.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.40.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

