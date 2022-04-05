LSV Asset Management Sells 9,800 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFSI opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.45%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $1,096,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 57,236 shares worth $3,423,176. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

