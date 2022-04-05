LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average is $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

