LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 129.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.94. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

