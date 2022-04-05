Lua Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Lua Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lua Token

Lua Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

