Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading Up 2.1%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 639,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,425,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.74 million for the quarter.

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly made tea drinks, including milk tea, cheese tea, and fruit tea; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

