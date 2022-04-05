Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $435.28.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $384.18 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.80.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

