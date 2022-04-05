Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

