Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.00

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 77 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNEGY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from €306.00 ($336.26) to €300.00 ($329.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

