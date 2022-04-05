Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading 3.5% Higher

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.44. 640,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,800,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

