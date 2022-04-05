Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.41 on Friday. Maiden has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $208.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Maiden by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maiden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Maiden by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 52,072 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Maiden by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Maiden by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 61,552 shares during the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

