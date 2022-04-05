Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ MHLD opened at $2.41 on Friday. Maiden has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $208.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.
Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
