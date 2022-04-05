MakiSwap Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $219,566.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.06 or 0.07486591 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,790.59 or 0.99857243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00054965 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

