Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 7.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $57.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Digital traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $26.75. 260,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,790,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

MARA has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,717,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,738,000 after acquiring an additional 247,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,486,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,555,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.20 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 49.89, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

