Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

MARPS opened at $8.90 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 69.94% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

