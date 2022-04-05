Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of MKFG stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,377. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12. Markforged has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth about $160,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Markforged by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,182,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,977 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth approximately $44,312,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markforged by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Markforged by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 1,571,771 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

