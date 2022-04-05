Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.310-$-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $114 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.34 million.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

MKFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.25.

In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Markforged by 683.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 235,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

