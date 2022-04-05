Marlin Market Cap Reaches $30.08 Million (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $30.08 million and $17.82 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can now be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.26 or 0.07487429 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,977.17 or 1.00094328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00046835 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.