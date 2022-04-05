Maro (MARO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.14 Million

Maro (MARO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $61.14 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maro has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00037357 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00106663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Maro

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

