Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 358,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,246,106 shares.The stock last traded at $89.08 and had previously closed at $89.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

