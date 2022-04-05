MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) versus American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Head-To-Head Survey

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MDxHealth and American Shared Hospital Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

MDxHealth currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given MDxHealth’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and American Shared Hospital Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $22.24 million 4.26 N/A N/A N/A American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 0.83 $190,000.00 $0.04 60.26

American Shared Hospital Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MDxHealth.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and American Shared Hospital Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A American Shared Hospital Services 0.77% 2.48% 1.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.9% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MDxHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia. The company was founded by Ernest A. Bates in 1977 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

